LeBron James cut $2 million off the price of his Miami mansion

LeBron James has reduced the price of his Miami estate to $US15 million, Curbed reports.

It was originally priced at $US17 million when it went on the market in October.

It’s listed by Opulence International Reality, which calls the house “the most opulent estate in Miami.”

It has an infinity pool that overlooks Biscayne Bay, a maze of terraces, a movie room, and a massive master suite. The photos make it look incredible.

