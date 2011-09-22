LeBron James Made Fun Of His Lack of Championships In A McDonald's Commercial

When LeBron James infamously declared his intentions to win six seven an undisclosed amount of NBA championships with the Miami Heat, he never imagined the ridicule that statement would endure.



But it did. At least now LeBron is willing to have fun at his own expense.

The King is featured in a new McDonald’s commercial promoting every child’s favourite fast food/board game crossover: Monopoly.

And if LeBron never wins those championships, he can take solace in his excellent chances of winning not one, not two, but multiple McFlurrys.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

