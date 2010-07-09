Here's How MSG Options Traded As The LeBron rumours Spread

Yesterday, investors believed LeBron James was heading to the Knicks and began buying into MSG. Now they’re getting out of it, as speculation has him heading to the Miami Heat or back home, to the Cleveland Cavaliers.



TiqIQ has the detailed movements of calls on MSG, and points out how much they’ve changed since speculators turned against the Knicks. Yesterday buyers were booming, today its all about July call sales.

From TiqIQ:

