LeBron James Kept The Heat's Winning Streak Alive By Doing What Michael Jordan Said He Almost Never Does

The Heat won their 16th-straight game last night when LeBron James made a game-winning lay-up with four seconds left.It was the type of play that would have been a HUGE deal 10 months ago when the narrative was still, “LeBron isn’t clutch and cowers in the spotlight.”



The play also contradicted what Michael Jordan said about LeBron in his interview with ESPN’s Wright Thompson — that LBJ typically pulled up for mid-range jumpers if you forced him left.

Down 96-95 with 12 seconds left, LeBron drew his defender beyond the three-point line, made a hard drive (to his left) to the hoop, and layed it in for the win.

The play:

Obviously MJ wasn’t saying LeBron was incapable of going left. He was just pointing out a tendency that defenders should keep in mind.

The lesson here is that even if this tendency is the closest thing LeBron has to a flaw, he’s still good enough to overcome it more often than not.

