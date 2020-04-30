LeBron James quietly invested in Beats by Dre and made $700 million without anyone really knowing, a former teammate claimed

Getty/Doug Pensinger LeBron James wearing Beats By Dre headphones.

LeBron James made $US700 million through being a “silent investor” in headphones brand Beats by Dre, says the 35-year-old’s former teammate Kendrick Perkins.

James took part ownership of Beats by Dre in 2008, however was thought to have made only $US30 million from the deal, according to Bleacher Report.

“When Dr. Dre got the big contract for the Beats by Dre, when they wrote him that check, LeBron James got $US700 million off of it. He was a silent investor in the Beats and nobody knows this.”

Perkins further described James as “the chosen one in life” because all of his business ventures seem to be successful.

Perkins and James reached the NBA finals together while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, and have remained close friends since.

Speaking on “Runnin’ Plays: A Golden State Warriors Podcast” on Tuesday, Perkins revealed James to be somewhat of a business mastermind, describing him as a “the chosen one” because of his enormous success in all ventures of life.

“The crazy thing to me about LeBron James is that he is the chosen one in life,” said Perkins. “I tell him all the time ‘I really hate you. I hate you!’ And he’ll be like ‘What you mean, Perk?!’ ‘I hate you because everything you touch turns into gold!”

Perkins added: “He invested $US4 million in a soccer team and all of a sudden he’s worth $US30 million. When Dr. Dre got the big contract for the Beats by Dre, when they wrote him that check, LeBron James got $US700 million off of it. He was a silent investor in the Beats and nobody knows this.”

According to Sportscasting, James partnered with Dr. Dre to become an ambassador for the brand in 2008, however ended up having part ownership of the company. It was reported by Bleacher Report in 2014 that James had made only $US30 million from the partnership.

Insider has not independently confirmed whether or not James actually made $US700 million from an investment in Beats.

“Even when we were gambling with playing cards, he would always win,” Perkins concluded. “He really is the chosen one.”

