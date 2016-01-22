UFC champion Conor McGregor has a great perspective on what it takes to be successful

On Wednesday, LeBron James shared an inspirational quote on his Instagram page, one that appears to be a reflection of just how hard James works to be one of the best basketball players in the world.

The quote comes from Conor McGregor, the UFC featherweight champion, and is a fantastic perspective on what it takes to be successful. It is also a reminder that most of the all-time great athletes have some things in common: they work a lot harder than most fans realise and they are obsessed with being successful.

That quote comes from a recent ESPN documentary on McGregor and can be seen at the 0:15 mark in this video.

James shared the quote with the caption “I’m obsessed! Straight up #StriveForGreatness #AndThatsWhyImNeverSatisfied.”

