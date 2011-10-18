PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes Of LeBron James' English Soccer Adventure

LeBron James traveled to England this weekend to take in his first match as a minority owner of Liverpool FC.
The game was not a success for Liverpool FC as they played to a 1-1 draw against their hated rival Manchester United. But based on the images from before and during the game, it appears that the weekend was a success for LeBron.
LeBron looked like many other tourists this weekend in Liverpool. He took in some sites, ate some food, and did some shopping.
He even learned what a championship trophy feels like!
The donation was made at St Margaret's CoE School in Liverpool which is Liverpool FC's Respect 4 All centre, used for coaching soccer to local children with severe physical or mental disabilities.
