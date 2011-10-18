PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes Of LeBron James' English Soccer Adventure

LeBron James traveled to England this weekend to take in his first match as a minority owner of Liverpool FC.



The game was not a success for Liverpool FC as they played to a 1-1 draw against their hated rival Manchester United. But based on the images from before and during the game, it appears that the weekend was a success for LeBron.

LeBron looked like many other tourists this weekend in Liverpool. He took in some sites, ate some food, and did some shopping.

He even learned what a championship trophy feels like!

