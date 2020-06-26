LeBron James, who owns part of Liverpool, celebrated the club's first Premier League title on Twitter

AP Images LeBron James owns a 2% stake in Liverpool FC, and on Thursday, celebrated as the team won its first Premier League title.

Liverpool officially secured the Premier League title on Thursday after Manchester City lost to Chelsea.

It’s Liverpool’s first Premier League title in club history and the first top-flight league title the club has earned in 30 years.

After the title was secured, LeBron James, who owns a 2% stake in the club, celebrated the trophy on Twitter.

Liverpool officially secured its first Premier League title and its first top-flight league title in 30 years on Thursday, adding an exclamation point to one of the most dominant seasons in the history of English soccer.

After winning their match against Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, Liverpool needed only a Manchester City draw or loss to Chelsea on Thursday to lift the trophy. When Chelsea bested City on Thursday, the Reds had their title.

While Liverpool’s victory was enjoyed by fans around the world, it’s likely few in the United States were as delighted with the title as LeBron James. James bought a 2% stake in the club back in 2011. On Thursday, he was officially the partial owner of a champion.

Unable to join the club or its supporters in the age of social distancing, James celebrated the occasion with a tweet.

James has won three titles as a player, but this is his first as an owner of Liverpool.

For the Reds, the job is not yet done. With seven matches left to play, Liverpool can still knock down a few more records and further cement their place in history.

