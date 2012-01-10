Watch LeBron James Answer Questions From Blissfully Ignorant English School Children

LeBron James is part-owner of English soccer giants Liverpool FC.
As part of his duties, he apparently has to answer funny questions from cute little Liverpool fans every once in a while.
In the “Small Talk” video he tweeted out today, LeBron discusses his famous friends, his favourite basketball team growing up, and whether or not he’s taller than a giraffe.
If you don’t have 11 minutes to burn, we provided a heavily paraphrased transcript below.
Here’s the video (Q&A starts at 2:15 or so):
And the paraphrased transcript:
“Who’s your most famous friend?”
Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Jay-Z.
“Who’s your favourite rapper?”
Jay-Z.
“Are you taller than my dad?
No.
“Have you always been tall?”
No.
“Are you taller than a giraffe?”
No.
“How big is your house?”
“LeBron, shouldn’t your first name be James?”
OMG SO CUTE!
