Watch LeBron James Answer Questions From Blissfully Ignorant English School Children

LeBron James is part-owner of English soccer giants Liverpool FC.



As part of his duties, he apparently has to answer funny questions from cute little Liverpool fans every once in a while.

In the “Small Talk” video he tweeted out today, LeBron discusses his famous friends, his favourite basketball team growing up, and whether or not he’s taller than a giraffe.

If you don’t have 11 minutes to burn, we provided a heavily paraphrased transcript below.

Here’s the video (Q&A starts at 2:15 or so):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And the paraphrased transcript:

“Who’s your most famous friend?”

Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Jay-Z.

“Who’s your favourite rapper?”

Jay-Z.

“Are you taller than my dad?

No.

“Have you always been tall?”

No.

“Are you taller than a giraffe?”

No.

“How big is your house?”

Big.

“LeBron, shouldn’t your first name be James?”

OMG SO CUTE!

