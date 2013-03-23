The Sweet Life Of LeBron James: How The Most Dominant Athlete On Earth Spends His Millions

On the court, LeBron James is the most dominant athlete in the world.



Off it, he has charted an ambitious course to earn $1 billion, signing endorsement deals with the biggest companies in the world, and making some smart investments.

As a result, he has amassed some awesome cars, pristine houses, and an enviable wardrobe. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.

First thing's first, let's see where his money comes from. He has made $92 million in career NBA salary. But he makes the real money off the court... Source: Basketball Reference He made $33 million (twice his NBA salary) in endorsements last year. He's in ad campaigns for huge companies like McDonald's and Samsung Source: SI He also has a deal with Nike. The company signed him to a 7-year, $93 million deal right out of high school. He's a huge force in the sneaker and sports apparel world Forbes estimates he has added $111 million to Heat owner Mickey Arison's net worth since joining the Heat Source: Forbes Source: Sporting News All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and him have matching Porsche's. It's unclear who has which colour This summer he went on a road trip with his friends. These are they cars they drove When he joined the Heat, he bought a $9 million home in Coconut Grove. He also owns a 35,000-square-foot compound in Akron that features a bowling alley and barber shop Source: ESPN His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his fiancee Savannah Brinson a $300,000 engagement ring Source: Hollywood Life LeBron and Savannah are high-school sweethearts, and they have two kids together If LeBron's Twitter account is any indication, he lives a pretty quiet private life. The only time we see him let loose is when he wins something... Like when he wore this awesome fang shirt at a nightclub after the Heat won the title But in general he tries to lay low and keep himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game last year All of this fame and fortune is ultimately tied to one thing — his play on the court. Considering he was just named Sportsman of the Year, he's doing excellently on that front In 2012 he won the NBA title while turning in one of the best statistical seasons ever, with 27 points per game, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists Then, one month later, he led Team USA to a gold medal He has long been the most dominant athlete in his sport, but he has taken it to a new high in the last 12 months Learn more about the most dominant athletes alive Everything you need to know about Alex Morgan >

The Most Dominant Athletes Alive >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.