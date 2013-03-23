The Sweet Life Of LeBron James: How The Most Dominant Athlete On Earth Spends His Millions

On the court, LeBron James is the most dominant athlete in the world.
Off it, he has charted an ambitious course to earn $1 billion, signing endorsement deals with the biggest companies in the world, and making some smart investments.
As a result, he has amassed some awesome cars, pristine houses, and an enviable wardrobe. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.
First thing's first, let's see where his money comes from. He has made $92 million in career NBA salary. But he makes the real money off the court...
He made $33 million (twice his NBA salary) in endorsements last year. He's in ad campaigns for huge companies like McDonald's and Samsung
He also has a deal with Nike. The company signed him to a 7-year, $93 million deal right out of high school. He's a huge force in the sneaker and sports apparel world
Forbes estimates he has added $111 million to Heat owner Mickey Arison's net worth since joining the Heat
All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and him have matching Porsche's. It's unclear who has which colour
When he joined the Heat, he bought a $9 million home in Coconut Grove. He also owns a 35,000-square-foot compound in Akron that features a bowling alley and barber shop
His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his fiancee Savannah Brinson a $300,000 engagement ring
If LeBron's Twitter account is any indication, he lives a pretty quiet private life. The only time we see him let loose is when he wins something...
But in general he tries to lay low and keep himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game last year
All of this fame and fortune is ultimately tied to one thing — his play on the court. Considering he was just named Sportsman of the Year, he's doing excellently on that front
In 2012 he won the NBA title while turning in one of the best statistical seasons ever, with 27 points per game, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists
He has long been the most dominant athlete in his sport, but he has taken it to a new high in the last 12 months
