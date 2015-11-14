LeBron James sent a heartfelt letter to a 19-year-old with a terminal illness

Add another item to the “LeBron James: Good Guy” list.

According to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, LeBron recently sent a letter to a 19-year-old named Emanuel Duncan who has a terminal disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Doyel profiled Duncan for the Indianapolis Star, documenting Duncan’s work as a football coach with his high school team, his hopes to graduate, and his inspiring courage.

Though it’s unknown how much time Duncan has, he told Doyel that one item on his bucket list is to meet LeBron James.

“My bucket list is to meet LeBron,” Duncan said. “That’s the one thing I want to do. Meet LeBron James. That’s my role model. He inspires me to do everything. To be a good person, to put other people first, to live your life and do what makes you happy. If I meet LeBron James, that would make my day. I wouldn’t ask for anything.”

Word evidently got to LeBron, who sent Duncan a touching letter, along with a bounty of gifts. Here’s the letter:

LeBron's letter to Emanuel. Don't ever say LeBron is no hero. Not to me.

— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 13, 2015

It reads:

Hey Emanuel, I’ve heard some pretty amazing things about you, and from what I’ve heard, I can tell you are an unbelievable coach. I know you said that I’m your role model and that I inspire you, but I know that you give so many people inspiration, including me. You are living out what it means to be a role model, to be a good person, to put others first and live life to the fullest, doing what makes you happy. It is awesome that you are inspiring so many young kids and teaching them about the importance of living life to the fullest. You live this out each and every day. This is a reminder to me to continue doing that whether I’m on or off the court. I wanted to send you a few things I thought you’d like to let you know I’m thinking about you. I know you are a fighter and you are very strong. And I hope you know that you are not going through this alone… I know you have a whole team of people from everywhere supporting you. Not sure if you know this, but I wear these things called I PROMISE bands every time I step onto the court. They make me think of the PROMISES I have made to myself and others. Here’s one for you and me to share as we work with kids… I PROMISE TO NEVER GIVE UP. Together we will change the world. LeBron James

LeBron also sent Duncan some great gifts:

LeBron sent Emanuel Duncan of Indy a signed jersey, some shoes, promise bands and some @beatsbydre headphones.

— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) November 13, 2015

This is another classy move by James, who has become one of the NBA’s most charitable stars.

It’s even more touching that it surely made Duncan’s day.

