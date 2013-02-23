LeBron James Sank A Left-Handed Three-Pointer For Fun Against The Bulls

LeBron James is in the middle of an incredible season. Even his fellow NBA stars can’t help but admit he’s basically not human.



Now, James is even sinking left-handed three pointers, just for fun. The Heat played the Bulls in Chicago Thursday night and James, who had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, lead the Heat to an 86-67 victory.

Here’s LeBron’s perfect left-handed three pointer that he tried for fun after the whistle. Piece of cake:

Photo: Big Lead Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.