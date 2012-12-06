LeBron James Hugs RGIII After Losing To The Wizards, Leaves A Fan Hanging In Hilarious Fashion

LeBron James and the Miami Heat lost on the road to the lowly Wizards last night.



Redskins QB Robert Griffin III was in attendance, basking in the glow of his big win over the Giants on Monday night.

After the game LeBron went over to hug to the NFL superstar. As he was doing this, a fan came over to LeBron, put his hand out, and seemed to yell, “LeBron! LeBron!”

He was left hanging (via @cjzero):

Photo: @cjzero

