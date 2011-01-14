LeBron James Learns About Karma; Sprains His Ankle As The Heat Lose

Photo: AP

LeBron James says he didn’t say that thing we think he said, but either way, he knows what karma feels like this morning.James and his Miami Heat lost their first road game since November after losing to the Clippers last night, 111-105. Worse, LeBron sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter.



He returned to the game, but is listed as day-to-day.

Before the game he tried to explain away his “karma is a bitch” tweet, that seemed to be aimed at his old team (or at least its owner) the day before.

“It’s just how I was feeling at the time,” James said. “It wasn’t even a comment from me, it was someone who sent it to me and I sent it out. It wasn’t toward that team. It definitely wasn’t a good showing by that team last night, I know they wish they would’ve played better.”

Twitter forensics experts can debate whether this was a failed RT or a cut and paste gone bad, but amateur psychologists might say that a real villain wouldn’t make excuses.

It the end it doesn’t matter who it was directed at, because the lesson clearly is this: It’s bad karma to point out someone else has bad karma.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.