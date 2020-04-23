LeBron James' former coach says the Lakers star lacks the 'killer mentality' that made Michael Jordan the GOAT

AP/Mark Duncan Mike Malone and LeBron James.

LeBron James’ former coach Mike Malone says the Los Angeles Lakers star lacks the “killer mentality” of Michael Jordan.

“LeBron did not have the same mindset or killer mentality that Michael Jordan is supposed to have had,” Malone said on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

“Michael Jordan was not just a great player. He would reach into your chest and pull your heart out if he had to win a game,” Malone, a former assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James’ former coach Mike Malone says the Los Angeles Lakers star lacks the “killer mentality” of Michael Jordan.

Malone, who was an assistant coach during James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the claim on Tuesday whilst speaking with reporters on Zoom, according to USA Today.

“It’s always an ongoing argument about who is the GOAT. Michael obviously is up there and is the greatest of all time,” Malone said.

“There are not many Michael Jordans out there. I coached LeBron James for five years and have a great relationship with him. LeBron did not have the same mindset or killer mentality that Michael Jordan is supposed to have had. But LeBron James is arguably the greatest of all time as well.”

Malone added: “Michael Jordan was not just a great player. He would reach into your chest and pull your heart out if he had to win a game.

“You don’t see that really often. He had that killer mindset and brought it every single night. That’s why all of these many years later, he’s the greatest of all time.”

Read more:

The liquor Michael Jordan was drinking during his ‘Last Dance’ interviews is a Tequila brand he co-owns, and bottles can go for as much as $US1,800 each

Map shows where every state stands in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The key members of Michael Jordan’s 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team documented in ‘The Last Dance’

The NBA players we were enjoying watching the most before the season was suspended, ranked

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.