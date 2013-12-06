Lebron James Will Co-Star In An Upcoming Film With Kevin Hart

LeBron James confirms he’ll co-star in movie “Ballers” with Kevin Hart

CHICAGO (AP) — LeBron James is taking his game to the silver screen.

The Miami Heat superstar confirmed reports before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls that he will co-star with Kevin Hart in the comedy “Ballers.” Hart plays the brother of an NBA star who gets a chance to prove himself at a fantasy basketball camp in Miami.

James says the opportunity to work with Hart was a product of their “friendship” and “mutual respect.” He says the role is “something I could relate to, as far as fantasy basketball and guys wanting to be basketball players” who “never had really had the great opportunity to be a professional athlete.”

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.