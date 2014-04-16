CHART: LeBron James And Kevin Durant Have Had Remarkably Similar Careers

If we compare their careers by age, we can see that Kevin Durant’s first seven seasons in the NBA have been remarkably similar to LeBron James’.

Using each player’s total points, rebounds, and assists per 40 minutes, as well as John Hollinger’s Player Efficiency Rating, which measures a player’s all-around contributions, the two stars had nearly identical numbers in their first seven seasons, with LeBron posting only slightly better numbers prior to their age-25 seasons.

We also see why Durant is likely to win his first MVP Award this season with his numbers peaking and LeBron’s stats starting to trend down. Similarly, James won his first MVP in his sixth season.

