BUSTED: LeBron James just dissed his huge sponsor -- McDonald's

YouTube/McDonaldsAllAmerican LeBron James in a commercial for McDonald’s.

LeBron James just dissed a major sponsor.

The NBA All-Star told reporters Tuesday that McDonald’s, which pays him millions of dollars each year for endorsements, was a part of his regular diet when he was unhealthy.

James made the comments after he was asked how old he was when he started lifting weights, Cleveland.com reports.

“Umm, 24,” he replied, according to the report. “I ate McDonald’s my first couple years in the NBA. I didn’t stretch. It didn’t matter. I was 18 and I could do whatever I wanted to.”

James later backpedaled, however, after he was asked about when he last ate McDonald’s.

“Every day. Every day. Every day,” James said, according to Cleveland.com. “I had it this morning. Egg and sausage McMuffin. All day.”

We reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update when we hear back.

