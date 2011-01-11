LeBron James: "I’ve Accepted This Villain Role"

Photo: TNT

The Heat did it again. A 107-100 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers, for their 13 road win in a row.How is the NBA’s most reviled team going into one hostile building after another and coming out victorious?



Simple: Embrace the hate.

LeBron James scored 44 points last night, including seven in OT, and admitted afterwards that after early season struggles he’s learned to accept the booing and the taunts and enjoy his role as basketball’s most hated man.

“I’ve grown accustomed to it,” James said. “I enjoy it.”

Early in the season, he said it was harder to deal with the booing “when you’re not as comfortable as you want to be. But right now, we’re very comfortable together. I’m very comfortable. And I’ve kind of accepted this villain role everyone has placed on me. I’m OK with it. I accept it.”

The question is: Is there a Luke Skywalker to his Darth Vader?

