LeBron James Is Wildly Underpaid

This infographic from CableTV.com takes a look at how LeBron James’ decision to move from Cleveland to Miami has affected both franchises.



It shows that LeBron boosts TV ratings, attendances, ticket sales, and even the value of the respective franchises.

Even when you ignore his off-court impact, they estimate that he’s underpaid by $14 million.

LeBron James Is Underpaid – An infographic by the team at CableTV.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.