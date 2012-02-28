LeBron James Is Still A Sore Loser

In typical LeBron James fashion, he had another spectacular game in Sunday night’s All-Star Game (36 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists).



And in typical LeBron James fashion, LeBron also came off as a sore loser afterward.

Dwyane Wade attempted and missed what would’ve been a game-tying three in the final seconds, giving the Western Conference a 152-149 victory. As soon as the buzzer went off, players from both teams began to gather on the court to embrace each other and exchange pleasantries, but as the image below shows LeBron started walking away instead.

Photo: YouTube

Reminiscent of the snub he gave Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic after his Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009, LeBron chose the un-sportsman-like path.

Sure, it was a silly All-Star game, but as the post game interview with TNT’s Craig Sager shows, LeBron was definitely upset with the loss.

With it being an All-Star game congeniality should’ve reigned supreme, as it did with everyone else. But it’s clear LeBron doesn’t care about these sorts of things, even during a fun exhibition game.

Here’s the entire end-of-game sequence as LeBron ignores his fellow All-Stars and heads toward the bench:



