Before yesterday’s Heat-Pacers game, LeBron James spent his downtime catching up on some reading. What was he reading? The Hunger Games.



ABC via Deadspin

He must have taken some tips from Katniss because he kicked arse and led the Heat to a win. [Deadspin]