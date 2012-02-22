LeBron James Is Quietly Having One Of The Best Seasons In NBA History

With everybody’s attention focused on Jeremy Lin and the New York Knicks, few people have noticed that LeBron James is having one of the best seasons in NBA history.



In 31 games so far this season, James is averaging 27.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. For comparison, Michael Jordan’s best season was arguably the 1990-91 campaign in which he averaged 31.5 points per game. But while Jordan’s 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game that season are certainly impressive, they pale compared to LeBron’s numbers this season.

To compare LeBron’s season across eras, we need to look at Win Shares (WS) which attempts to measure how many wins a player is worth to his team during a given season.

James has already been worth 8.0 Win Shares this season, which would translate to 21.2 wins over the course of a regular 82-game schedule. Only two players (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain) have had better seasons. And James’ .377 WS per 48 minutes would break Abdul-Jabbar’s record (.340 in 1971-72).

We all like to tease LeBron when things don’t go well. But if LeBron wins a ring this year, we will have to consider, that for one season, he was as good as anybody that has ever played the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.