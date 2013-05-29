LeBron James Is Surprisingly OK With Flopping

The NBA is trying to eliminate flopping by handing out fines and publicly shaming players by posting video of their flops on NBA.com.



But not everyone is as concerned about flopping as the league office is. LeBron James was asked about the string of flops in the Heat-Pacers series, and he had some surprising things to say.

Here’s what LeBron told Ken Berger of CBS Sports:

“Guys have been accustomed to doing it for years, and it’s not even a bad thing. You’re just trying to get the advantage. Any way you can get the advantage over an opponent to help your team win, then so be it.”

Flopping exists in every sport where human referees are required to make judgement calls.

Especially in the playoffs, it’s worth it for NBA players to risk getting fined $5,000 in order to earn a pivotal call.

The NBA is right to police it, but LeBron’s quote tells you why it’s not just going to go away.

Expect to keep seeing this:

