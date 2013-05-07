LeBron James Is Now One Championship From Joining A Very Elite Group

By winning his fourth MVP award this weekend, LeBron James has now combined to win five MVP and championship trophies, matching Shaquille O’Neal for tenth on the all-time list.



But if he can add his second championship ring this season, LeBron will truly enter an elite group of NBA players. The players that won six combined trophies includes Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Kobe Bryant. And only five player have won more than six.

Oh, and James is only 28 years old. Bill Russell (16) might be out of reach. But Michael Jordan (11) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (12) are definitely catchable. And if that happens, James will be firmly entrenched in the debate over “greatest of all-time” regardless of how many championships he wins…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

