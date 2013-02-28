LeBron James Has Passed Michael Jordan In One Key Stat

LeBron James is having arguably the best season of his career and appears headed to his fourth MVP award in five seasons. And he is doing this despite taking only 18.3 shots per game, the lowest total of his career.



James is still averaging 27.3 points per game this season, which is similar to his career average (27.6 ppg). The difference is, LeBron has become a deadly marksman, shooting a career-high 56.8% from the field, something that has steadily improved his entire career.

At an age when Michael Jordan started to take his game outside, becoming a less accurate jump-shooter, LeBron has done just the opposite. James is taking his game to the basket more than ever. And the result could be another championship for the Heat.

Photo: Data via Basketball-Reference.com

