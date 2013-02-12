LeBron James Is Better Than Ever

In his last five games, LeBron James is averaging 31.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. And during that span, he is shooting 71.4% from the field. In fact, this season LeBron is taking fewer shots than at any other point in his career (18.4 shots per game) and yet his 56.2% shooting is easily the highest mark of his career.



The key is LeBron has taken his game inside. Of the 77 shots he has taken in the last five games, 44 (57.1%) have come inside the free throw lane. And most importantly, the Heat are 5-0 in those games…

Data via ESPN

