LeBron James Interested In Joining David Beckham's Soccer Team As An Owner

With David Beckham expected to bring an MLS expansion franchise to Miami in the near future, LeBron James has spoken with Beckham about joining the ownership group

according to Jon Arnold of SportingNews.com.

James confirmed that he has reached out to Beckham, whom LeBron called a “good friend,” but noted that the talks are still in the preliminary stages.

If James does join the ownership group, it would be his second investment in a soccer club. James is already a minority owner of Liverpool F.C. in the English Premier League.

As part of his deal when he signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Beckham has the option of purchasing an MLS expansion franchise at a discounted rate. While his new club is not yet official, all signs point to the team being located in Miami, with Beckham recently touring potential stadium sites in the area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.