LeBron James ended his social media blackout with a scathing Instagram post dedicated to his critics

It’s good to be LeBron James.

He won his third ring, earned his third Finals MVP, delivered on his promise to bring a championship back to Cleveland for the first time in 52 years, and even trolled the Golden State Warriors by stepping off the team plane decked out in an Ultimate Warrior T-shirt.

Best of all, now that the Finals are over, James can finally end his yearly playoffs social media blackout, otherwise known as Zero Dark Thirty-23. On Monday, James did just that.

As he celebrated with teammates and fans back home in northeast Ohio, James broke his social media silence by posting two Instagrams, one of which included a 91-word tirade dedicated to those who doubted him.

Here’s the post:



And here’s the full comment (sic):

“They said u lost a step, wasn’t explosive as once was, the best days was in the real view, questioned your drive, your leadership, your commitment, you don’t have killer instinct, going back home is the worst mistake in your career, he got the coach fired, players traded, won’t work between him and Kyrie, Him and Kev won’t work, love your teammates to much, there’s no way he can deliver a championship in his hometown, etc etc etc…. But guess what THATS NONE OF MY BUSINESS #StriveForGreatness#ThisOneIsForTheLand#PutSomeRespeckOnMyName Hahahaha!!! Yes sir”

After he won Game 7 on Sunday night, James revealed some of the secret motivation that carried him through this year’s Finals. Without naming names, James blasted Pat Riley and other Miami Heat operatives who said his return to Cleveland was the worst mistake of his career. Clearly, James took those words to heart, and his latest Instagram is more of the same.

In other words, for the haters and losers out there, LeBron has one thing to tell you: Sad!

