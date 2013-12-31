The Hummer LeBron James' Mum Got Him For His 18th Birthday Is Up For Sale On EBay

The 2003 Hummer H2 that Gloria Marie James gave to her son LeBron for his 18th birthday is up for auction on eBay.

According to eBay Motors, the gas-guzzling SUV was heavily customised, with 28-inch chrome rims, DirecTV TracVision, a PlayStation 2, and a custom chrome grille. It’s been driven only 28,117 miles.

The originally black, now white, H2 is being sold by Autos Direct Online. The auction ends January 2 at 8 p.m. EST, and the current highest bid is for $US41,100. The “buy it now price” is $US64,800.

