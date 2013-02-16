LeBron James Brutally Silenced An Oklahoma City Fan Last Night

Photo: TNT

LeBron James got off to a relatively slow start last night with only seven points in the first 22 minutes of the game as his Miami Heat played the Oklahoma City Thunder.(Recently he’s been on an historically unprecedented shooting streak that have people comparing him to Jordan or a space alien.)



And then something set him off.

With two minutes left in the half, James drilled a three pointer from the left wing. On the next possession, he hit a contested two from the left wing. On the next possession, with the shot clock running out, he hit a two from the same spot. Finally, standing on the left wing again, with everyone—including helpless defender Kendrick Perkins—knowing he was going to shoot, James nailed a three pointer.

Turns out he put on this show to silence a fan.

From ESPN:

He said it all started with a fan who taunted him.

“He said, ‘Shoot it. You can’t shoot.’ So, I said, ‘OK,’ and I shot it. I made it, and then I made another one, and then I made another one, and then I made another one, and he stopped talking to me,” James said.

Update: That fan was University of Oklahoma centre Gabe Ikard.

Check it out:

