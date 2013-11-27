LeBron James Is Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner For The Miami Heat At His House In Ohio

LeBron James is hosting Thanksgiving this year for the Miami Heat and he’s having it at his house in Akron, Ohio.

The Miami Heat are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Cleveland.

With the team unable to return home because they have another road game in Toronto on Friday, LeBron invited the entire team over to his house for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

This is what he said, according to ESPN:

“We would have loved to have been here for the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas being here in Miami…but I am happy that I’m able to do something for the team for Thanksgiving. I’m a great host..It’s natural for me. I don’t mind giving guys what they want.”

LeBron’s Akron home is about 40 miles away from Cleveland. While the Heat are getting a warm reception by LeBron’s family, don’t expect they’ll get the same from Cavaliers fans.

