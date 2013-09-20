LeBron James And His Wife Savannah Are Honeymooning In Italy

LeBron James and his long-time girlfriend Savannah Brinson got married this past weekend at a fancy, very private, star-studded event. There were even rumours that Jay Z and Beyonce performed.
Now, the newlyweds are honeymooning in Italy and taking in the sites. Here they are at the Colosseum:
And enjoying dinner last night. Check out those blinged-out rings:
Speaking of rings, this is the one LeBron bought Savannah when he proposed:
