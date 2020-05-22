LeBron James is holding private on-court workouts for his Los Angeles Lakers teammates during lockdown

Getty/Kevin C. Cox LeBron James.

LeBron James is holding private on-court workouts for his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

“James has held private workouts with one to two teammates at a time at a closed off, private location, on-court,” Shams Charania told Stadium.

“Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they’re following all the guidelines.”

The NBA season was suspended indefinitely on March 11 however league officials are hoping for a mid-to-late June return, according to ESPN.

That’s according to NBA reporter Shams Charania, who says the players involved have all been COVID-19 tested and are adhering to social distancing protocols.

“James has held private workouts with one to two teammates at a time at a closed off, private location, on-court,” Charania told Stadium.

“All the safety measures have been taken I’m told in these private workouts. Everyone involved has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing. Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they’re following all the guidelines.”

Charania added that some members of the Los Angeles Clippers have been doing the same thing.

“This is a way for both teams to gain chemistry and be able to be in shape, in tune with each other as a potential resumption of the season gets near again.”

The NBA season was suspended indefinitely on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN, the league’s owners and executives are now bracing for a mid-to-late June return as a “best case scenario.”

The Lakers reopened its training facilities last weekend, however players are not allowed to train together on the same court at the same time.

