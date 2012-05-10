LeBron James Celebrated His Annihilation Of The Knicks By Dressing Like A Complete Fool

The Miami Heat took care of business rather easily in their series-clinching Game 5 win over the New York Knicks Wednesday night.



LeBron James had a big game, going for 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

But LeBron’s post-game attire wasn’t so great.

Well, at least it’s better than carrying a small purse.

[Insert hipster, “LeBron should play for the Brooklyn Nets” joke here.]

Photo: ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.