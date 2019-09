Celebrities, they’re just like us.

LeBron James has to report to jury duty today, according to his Instagram. Other normal people who are dreading showing up to the court house will definitely be surprised to see LeBron there.

Would you want LeBron deciding your fate? He does have experience with decisions.

