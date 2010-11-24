LeBron James Has A Children's Furniture Line

Would you let this man into your bedroom?

Photo: American Signature Furniture

In one of the more bizarre athlete endorsement of all time, LeBron James has “designed” his own signature line of children’s bedroom furniture.The collection is called “Home Court by LeBron James” and you can see his advertisements here.



The company that makes the beds, American Signature, is based in Ohio, but sells their wares at Value City Furniture stores all over the country.

They signed a deal with then Cleveland-based hero back in February. After James moved to Miami this summer they saw no need to cancel the deal, but the collection hard to find on their website.

The TV ads are have started airing this week.





