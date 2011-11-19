LeBron James Is A Case-Study For A Harvard Business Class

Photo: YouTube

A Harvard Business School class approached LeBron James about cooperating in a research project.According to Shira Springer of the Boston Globe, “Strategic Marketing in Creative Industries” is a “wildly popular” course at Harvard, and is designed to examine the success and failures of celebrity marketing.



And in a move that might be a bit surprising, James said yes. In fact, they were quite excited…

“When Harvard Business School approached us for a case study, it was a ‘wow’ moment,” said Maverick Carter, a childhood friend and business partner of James.

Specifically, the class will examine how LeBron’s decisions are reflective of the “career life cycle” of celebrities. That is, celebrities can afford to make riskier decisions earlier in their careers.

One reason LeBron may have been OK with the research is because the class will focus on his video game endorsement offers, something fairly benign, and will not concentrate on any of LeBron’s highly criticised moves such as “The Decision.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.