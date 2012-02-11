LeBron James Checks Into Hotels Under The Name 'Gordon Gekko'

Photo: YouTube
It is a poorly kept secret that celebrities check into hotels under fake names.Take a wild guess at what alias LeBron James, the biggest basketball star on the planet, uses when he checks into a DC area hotel (via SB Nation).
Give up?
Gordon Gekko.
You know, the greedy, slimy, succeed-at-any-cost character from the late 1980s film “Wall Street.”
It would be very easy for us to insert a joke here about how there couldn’t be a more appropriate and/or less self-aware fake name for LeBron to use than Gordon Gekko. Luckily, though, the person who first broke this bit of news summed it up perfectly.
I learned last night that LeBron apparently uses Gordon Gekko as his hotel alias. That is douchetastically appropriate.
— Sarah Schorno Kogod (@SarahSchorno) February 10, 2012
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.