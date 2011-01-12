LeBron James Goes Into Full Jerk Mode, Zings Cleveland After Its Worst Lost Ever

Photo: AP

LeBron James hasn’t just accepted the “villain role” in the NBA, he’s wrapped it around his shoulders like a warm blanket and snuggled up tight.His former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, was absolutely demolished by the L.A. Lakers last night, 112-57. It was the fewest points the Cavs franchise has ever scored in one game.



Forward Antwan Jamison called it “by far one of the most embarrassing moments that I’ve been a part of as far as basketball.”

You’d think that James, sitting comfortably on the East’s best team, would be grateful merely to have escaped such a fate and might offer sympathy to his old maters.

Or better yet, be content to quietly contemplate his current good fortune.

Nope. He’d rather kick a dog while its down:

Photo: Twitter

LeBron (whose Twitter feed lists his location as “Wherever Haters Are”) is apparently turning up the villainy to 11, while simultaneously continuing to play the victim as well.

It’s true that some really cool villains become more fun to root for than the good guy (see: Darth Vader, Ric Flair, anyone played by Alan Rickman), but LeBron has a long way before his heel turn becomes charming.

Especially with a birthday cake like this >

