Samsung's most famous endorser Lebron James gave Apple Watches to his team to show appreciation

Lebron James has been a Samsung spokesman since 2012, appearing in numerous ads and marketing campaigns.

He’s been one of the most famous celebrities to ever endorse Samsung, and his impact on its brand-image has been quite effective.

But James hasn’t always been the most vocal supporter of Samsung in private, or at least it seems so.

Last year, there was that famous Twitter gaffe where he mistakenly badmouthed Samsung and its Galaxy phone after the phone deleted everything in it.

“One of the sickest feelings I’ve ever had in my life!!!” he tweeted at the time (which was deleted shortly after).

And it looks like just last week, James gave out Apple Watches – not Samsung wearables – to his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates before the finals to show his appreciation for all their hard work.

According to Cleveland.com, James handed out brand new Apple Watches to his fellow ball-players after a night gathering intended to inspire and motivate the team, which is currently playing in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great partners and whatever I get, I like to share with my teammates…It’s just my way of showing them that I care. That’s it. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time,” James told Northeast Ohio Media Group.

Being a spokesperson of a company doesn’t mean you can’t use a competitor’s product, but it doesn’t reflect well on the company being endorsed. Whatever the case is, it seems like Apple is the more popular product among professional athletes.

