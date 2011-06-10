The Newest Crazy (And Probably Untrue) rumour About Why LeBron James Is Stinking Up The Finals

Lebron and girlfriend Savannah Brinson

Photo: AP

LeBron James posted a triple double last night, but it felt like one of the least significant triple doubles of his career.He had some key plays in the fourth quarter, but only had 2 points, as the Heat lost and fell behind in the NBA Finals three games to two against the Dallas Mavericks.



This comes after a really disappointing game four where he was basically a no-show.

James’ awful performance has the basketball-watching nation puzzled, and grasping for explanation.

Well, here’s a possible answer.

A rumour has sprung up (possibly out of nowhere) that Orlando Magic Washington Wizards player Rashard Lewis has been having sex with James’ girlfriend Savannah Brinson. This has LeBron upset, and it’s affecting his play, according to the rumour.

Now, we have no clue if this is true. In fact, we don’t think it’s true because it seems to have started from someone calling into a radio talk show.

We bring it up for a despite it being ludicrous for a few reasons:

When Pau Gasol stunk for the Lakers this season there were rumours that Kobe Bryant’s wife somehow interfered in Gasol’s relationship with his girlfriend. It’s odd that girlfriends are getting dragged into playoff performances.

Last year when LeBron stunk it up, a rumour sprung up that his teammate was sleeping with his mother, bumming him out. If both rumours are true, it’s pretty rough for James. But if neither is true, then what is with these weird rumours springing up around James?

People are starting to talk about this rumour like it could be real! Why? Because there just seems to be this need to create a reason for LeBron’s crappy play. Maybe he’s just not ready for the spotlight of the NBA Finals? Maybe he’s a front runner. When things are going well, he’s the man. When there’s a challenge he shrinks. Maybe, like we said during the off season, he’s a big hat and no cattle. Whatever the case, people are obsessed with figuring him out.

