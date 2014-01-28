LeBron James Has Played An Insane Number Of Games Since Joining The Heat

One downside to the Miami Heat’s back-to-back championships and three straight trips to the Finals is the amount of games LeBron James has had to endure during that period.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, LeBron’s first with the Heat, James has played in 327 regular season and postseason games, the most in the NBA. Only eight other players have played in at least 300 during that span, with Serge Ibaka of the Oklahoma City Thunder with the second highest total (320 games).

One thing that makes James the greatest player in the NBA is his durability, as he rarely takes a night off, even in the preseason.

If we include preseason games, regular season, postseason, All-Star games, and Olympics, James has played in 364 out of a possible 381 games (95.5%). That number is projected to increase to 424 games by the end of this season, an average of 106 games per year.

James has proven to be extremely durable. But at the same time, he has played a ton of games and a ton of very important games. That adds up over 11 seasons for even the most fit players.

James hasn’t shown any signs of letting up but he will be 30 next season and the downturn could be just around the corner.

