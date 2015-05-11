LeBron James hits insane buzzer-beater to tie series with Chicago Bulls

LeBron James came through with his biggest shot of the 2015 NBA Playoffs to tie his team’s series with the Chicago Bulls.

With 14 seconds left, Derrick Rose hit a tough layup to tie the game at 84-84. Without any timeouts, James went the length of the floor and had his layup attempt blocked out of bounds.

The Cavs inbounded from the sidelines with 1.5 seconds remaining and found James in the corner:





This came after a relatively poor game in which LeBron shot just 10-30 with eight turnovers, two of which were in the final two minutes.

This is the second buzzer-beating shot to decide a game in this series. Friday night, Derrick Rose banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game for the Bulls.

The series is now 2-2 and heads back to Cleveland for Game 5.

