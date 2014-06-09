LeBron James Explodes For 35 Points In First Game After Cramping Fiasco, Heat Even NBA Finals At 1-1

After being forced out of a Game 1 loss at the worst possible moment with leg cramps, LeBron James had one of the best NBA Finals games of his career in a 98-96 Game 2 win in San Antonio.

He finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 64% shooting. He also guarded Tony Parker down the stretch and played a game-high 38 minutes.

If Game 1 was a reminder that Lebron is fallible, Game 2 was a reminder that he’s the best player in the world.

He started the game slow, scoring two points in the 1st quarter. But he caught fire after that. During a two-minute stretch in the third quarter, he scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting and single-handedly turned a six-point Spurs lead into a five-point Heat lead.

This was the type of aggressive, self-centered LeBron that fans always clamor to see more of.

He was even mean-mugging at the crowd after a big 3-pointer with six minutes left:

It’s a massive win for Miami.

A 2-0 hole would have been back-breaking heading into Game 3 on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.