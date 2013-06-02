LeBron James Freaks Out After Getting Called For A Foul, The Heat Melt Down To Force Game 7

The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 91-77 to force a Game 7 Monday night on South Beach.



The defining play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when LeBron James drove head-on into Roy Hibbert and got called for an offensive foul.

Hibbert left his feet and appeared to have his body slightly tilted toward LeBron. But the ref said LeBron rammed into Hibbert with his elbow, and called him for a foul.

After the foul, LeBron went ballistic. He sprinted back up the court as fast as he could, and then walked around in disbelief.

It was all a little much, and LeBron got called for a technical for it.

Here’s the video:

LeBron is all by myself at this point.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh had a combined 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist on 4 of 19 shooting. LeBron had 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Wade and Bosh were even benched for the majority of the fourth quarter, and weren’t on the court during LeBron’s freak out.

