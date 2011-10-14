Pete Carroll Is So Intrigued By The Idea Of LeBron James Playing Football That He Made A Seahawks Jersey For Him

When LeBron James speaks, people listen.



So when he responded to a John Clayton tweet by asking when the NFL deadline was to sign a free agent, people took notice. Namely, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll’s signature on-field enthusiasm spilled over to the Twittersphere as he began conversing with LeBron about topics like his desired position and the rookie minimum wage.

But the coach took it a step further when he sent the basketball star this photo.

The No. 1 jersey is, in fact, available. Although this would probably make LeBron the first player to have his first name featured on the back of an NFL jersey.

Photo: @PeteCarroll

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.