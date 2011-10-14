Pete Carroll Is So Intrigued By The Idea Of LeBron James Playing Football That He Made A Seahawks Jersey For Him

Ariel Sandler

When LeBron James speaks, people listen.

So when he responded to a John Clayton tweet by asking when the NFL deadline was to sign a free agent, people took notice.  Namely, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll’s signature on-field enthusiasm spilled over to the Twittersphere as he began conversing with LeBron about topics like his desired position and the rookie minimum wage.

But the coach took it a step further when he sent the basketball star this photo.

The No. 1 jersey is, in fact, available. Although this would probably make LeBron the first player to have his first name featured on the back of an NFL jersey.

LeBron James Seahawks Jersey

Photo: @PeteCarroll

