LeBron James Flopped Twice On One Play

During the Miami Heat’s 102-96 win over the Detroit Pistons, LeBron James had a typical night with 24 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and one horrible flop.

Actually, if look closely, LeBron managed to pull off the rare double-flop on the same play (see full video below).

There is definitely some contact with LeBron’s face and possibly a graze of the top of the head. However, both appear to be incidental and definitely not worthy of falling to the ground followed by walking around for a couple of minutes holding his face and grimacing in pain.

Adding insult to feigned injury, the official did call the foul on James.

We recently took a look at one play that showed why LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA.

But many fans still hate King James, and this is a big reason why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.