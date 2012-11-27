LeBron James Flopped On Saturday But The NBA Missed It

Here’s a fairly obvious flop by LeBron James from Saturday’s Heat-Cavs game, brought to light by True Hoop’s Beckley Mason and Henry Abbott.



No foul was called here, and the NBA’s new flop police didn’t issue LeBron a warning the next day. Mason and Abbott write that the NBA didn’t warn LeBron because it’s a “traditional” flop that we’ve seen millions of times.

But we have an alternate theory — LeBron is a star player, and so far this year no star players have been called out for flopping.

Here’s the play, more below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The league instituted a new policy this year where players would be warned, then fined for flopping after the fact. So far the league has fined Reggie Evans $5,000, and issued warnings to Kevin Martin, Donald Sloan, and JJ Barea.

In Barea’s case, the flopping warning was for a borderline play that is just as common as James’ attempted flop against Cleveland.

Our theory: It’s going to take an extraordinary flop for the NBA to issue a warning to a star player. The play above is certainly a flop, but it’s so ordinary that the league can let it slide. Until a star flails wildly and obviously in the middle of the court, he’s not going to get warned.

It’s one thing to shame a no-name benchwarmer for flopping, it’s quite another to call out one of the pillars of the league.

