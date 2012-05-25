Injured LeBron James Gets Taunted By An Inflatable Flamingo

LeBron James had a quiet game last night, scoring “only” 28 points in the Heat’s series-clinching win over the Pacers.



In the fourth quarter, James bricked an easy lay-up before stumbling into the crowd, rolling his ankle on a cameraman, and ultimately getting taunted with a flamingo by a fan in a construction helmet.

LeBron recovered from the injury, and got the last laugh (via SB Nation):

Photo: SB Nation

BONUS GIF: The Heat did it all without Chris Bosh:

Photo: @GotEm_Coach

